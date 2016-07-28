FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-GenMark Diagnostics reports Q2 loss per share of $0.30
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GenMark Diagnostics reports Q2 loss per share of $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - GenMark Diagnostics Inc

* For full year 2016, company continues to expect gross margin expectations have increased to 57% to 59%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.30

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $47 million to $51 million

* Q2 revenue rose 64 percent to $12.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $9.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

