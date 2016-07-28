BRIEF-Digi International reports third fiscal quarter 2016 results

July 28 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc

* FY2016 revenue view $208.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digi international reports third fiscal quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $50 million to $53 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $203 million to $206 million

* Q3 revenue $52.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S