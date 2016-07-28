FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digi International reports third fiscal quarter 2016 results
July 28, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digi International reports third fiscal quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc

* FY2016 revenue view $208.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digi international reports third fiscal quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $50 million to $53 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $203 million to $206 million

* Q3 revenue $52.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $54.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

