BRIEF-Outerwall Q2 core earnings per share $2.41 from cont ops

July 28 (Reuters) - Outerwall Inc

* In light of merger agreement with apollo, outerwall is suspending full-year 2016 guidance

* Outerwall inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 core earnings per share $2.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $2.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $518 million versus i/b/e/s view $487 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)