BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corp says Q2 adj EPS $0.56
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corp says Q2 adj EPS $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp

* Expect to achieve significantly more than previously communicated $60 million of synergies by 2018

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integer holdings corporation reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down 3.5 to 5.4 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.375 billion to $1.395 billion

* Q2 revenue $348.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $356.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Our synergy plan continues to proceed ahead of schedule

* Recorded savings of $13 million for first half of 2016 and expect 2016 annual savings to exceed our $25 million target

* Integer holdings corp qtrly gaap diluted eps was a loss of $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

