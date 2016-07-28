FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cypress Q2 loss per share $1.65
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cypress Q2 loss per share $1.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp :

* Says q2 revenue $450,1 million

* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP diluted EPS in range of $0.12 to $0.162

* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP margin of 41%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $475.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cypress reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $1.65

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP financial results revenue in range of $510 million to $540 million

* Inventory at end of q2 was $220.9 million, down 2.2% from q1

* Gaap and non-GAAP consolidated margins for q2 of 2016 were 35.3% and 37.8% respectively

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $455.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.