July 28, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lpl Financial Holdings says Q2 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* Lpl financial holdings inc says q2 advisory fees were $323 million, up 1% from prior quarter

* Lpl financial announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lpl financial holdings inc says q2 brokerage and advisory assets were $488 billion, up 2% sequentially

* Lpl financial holdings inc says q2 net new advisory assets were $2.8 billion, translating to a 6% annualized growth rate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
