BRIEF-Republic services says Q2 earnings per share $0.52

July 29 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Says reaffirms 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow guidance

* Says increases its quarterly dividend by approximately 7 percent

* Republic services inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.55

* In the quarter, co refinanced credit facility and initiated two capital market transactions

* Q2 revenue of $2.35 billion versus $2.311 billion last year

* Republic services, inc. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: