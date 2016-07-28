FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Flowserve Corp says Q2 earnings per share $0.48
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flowserve Corp says Q2 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp :

* Backlog at june 30, 2016 was $2.10 billion, down 3.2% versus year-end 2015

* Continues to expect full year 2016 incremental savings of approximately $100 million through its realignment program

* For full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $4.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total bookings were $975 million, down 10.1% on a constant currency basis, and up 4.0% sequentially on a constant currency basis

* In 2016 q2, flowserve realized cost savings of approximately $27 million through its realignment program

* Flowserve corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 sales $1.03 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.60 including items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Tightened its 2016 adjusted eps target range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share

* Reaffirming 2016 expected revenues declining 7 to 14 percent year-over-year

* Expects its full year 2016 adjusted eps to be weighted toward second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.