a year ago
BRIEF-Leggett & Platt says Q2 earnings per share $0.15
July 28, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leggett & Platt says Q2 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc :

Sees 2016 Continuing Operations Eps Guidance $2.45

* Leggett & platt reports record 2q eps from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $959 million versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.60 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Leggett & platt inc says for full year, expect cash from operations to exceed $500 million

* Leggett & platt inc says 2016 sales guidance is now estimated at approximately $3.9 billion, or basically flat versus 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $3.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $2.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

