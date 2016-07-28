BRIEF-Rovi Corp says qtrly loss per share $0.11

July 29 (Reuters) - Rovi Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $119.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rovi continues to anticipate fiscal year 2016 revenue of $490 million to $520 million

* Anticipates it will incur $17.5 million to $18.5 million in cash taxes based on its 2016 operating expectations

* Fy2016 revenue view $524.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rovi corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $125.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $119.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $490 million to $520 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: