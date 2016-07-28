FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rovi Corp says qtrly loss per share $0.11
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rovi Corp says qtrly loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Rovi Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $119.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rovi continues to anticipate fiscal year 2016 revenue of $490 million to $520 million

* Anticipates it will incur $17.5 million to $18.5 million in cash taxes based on its 2016 operating expectations

* Fy2016 revenue view $524.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rovi corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $125.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $119.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $490 million to $520 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.