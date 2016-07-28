FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International says Q2 earnings per share $2.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Mettler-toledo International Inc

* For q3 2016, management anticipates that local currency sales growth will be in range of 5% to 6%

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.63, revenue view $626.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Toledo international inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.22

* Q2 sales $608.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $598.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $14.40 to $14.50

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.70

* Management anticipates that local currency sales growth in 2016 will be in approximately 5%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $14.32, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

