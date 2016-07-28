FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
July 28, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd :

* Net revenues were $1.06 billion for q2 of 2016, compared to $1.04 billion in same period of 2015

* Q2 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has approved a cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on august 23, 2016 to stockholders of record as of august 11, 2016

* Wynn resorts, limited reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net revenues from Macau operations were $639.3 million for Q2 of 2016, a 3.6% increase

* Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $419.0 million for Q2 of 2016, a 1.1% decrease

* During q2 of 2016, invested approximately $151.2 million in wynn palace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

