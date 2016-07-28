FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy qtrly adjusted EPS $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc :

* Qtrly diluted eps $ 0.57

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $75 - $95 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $35 - $45 million

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Announces results for the second quarter and first six months of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $ 174.2 million versus $244.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted EPS $ 0.48

* Shipments for Q2 of 2016 were 11.8 million tons, down from 16.0 million tons for same period in 2015

* 11 salaried positions were eliminated during quarter, headcount reductions cost $3.3 million during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
