a year ago
BRIEF-Camden Property Trust qtrly FFO per share $1.15
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Camden Property Trust qtrly FFO per share $1.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust :

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.15

* Sees Q3 FFO per share $1.07 - $1.11

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Camden property trust announces second quarter 2016 operating results

* Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $ 0.99

* Qtrly eps $ 4.92

* Sees fy FFO per share $4.50 - $4.60

* Sees fy revenue growth of 3.85% - 4.35%

* Sees Q3 EPS $1.02 - $1.06; sees FY EPS $6.73 - $6.83

* Anticipates declaring a special dividend in 2016

* Provided all planned dispositions are completed as forecasted, special dividend is anticipated to total $4.00 - $4.50 per share

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
