July 28 (Reuters) - Cbl & Associates Properties :

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2016 Results And Increases Full-Year guidance

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.59

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.36 to $2.40

* Center NOI growth to a range of 1.5% - 2.5% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)