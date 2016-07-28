FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America Q2 earnings per share $3.64
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America Q2 earnings per share $3.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group Of America Reports Second

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.80

* Q2 earnings per share $3.64

* Consolidated net premiums totaled $2.3 billion this quarter, up 10 percent from last year's q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Current-quarter premiums reflect net adverse foreign currency effects of approximately $45.7 million

* Board of directors increased quarterly dividend 11 percent to $0.41 per share.

* Ending book value per share this quarter was $118.32 including aoci, $87.33 excluding aoci, 9 percent increase over a year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.