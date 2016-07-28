BRIEF-Calatlantic Group Inc reports 2016 Q2 results and announces $500 million share repurchase program

July 28 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $500 million of company's common stock

* New share repurchase authorization replaces previous February 2016 $200 million authorization

* Calatlantic Group, Inc. reports 2016 second quarter results and announces $500 million share repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S