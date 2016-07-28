FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halcón Resources Q2 loss per share $3.17
July 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halcón Resources Q2 loss per share $3.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp :

* Shut-In approximately 5,000 BOE/D of net production during q2 due to low commodity prices

* Company is currently running 1 operated rig in Fort Berthold area of Williston basin

* Has no other operated rigs running and company does not plan additional rigs until oil prices improve

* Recently commenced completion operations on two wells in its Tuscaloosa marine shale area that were drilled in 2015

* Halcón resources announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $3.17

* Q2 revenue $106.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $167.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production for three months ended June 30, 2016 averaged 35,879 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D)

* Production was comprised of 77% oil, 11% natural gas liquids (NGLS) and 12% natural gas for quarter

* Halcón realized a net gain on settled derivative contracts of $80.8 million during quarter

* Total operating costs per unit were $21.40 per BOE during q2

* Plans to keep operated rig running through remainder of 2016

* Company did not run an operated rig in El Halcón during q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

