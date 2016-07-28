FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-WSFS reports qtrly EPS of $0.58
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSFS reports qtrly EPS of $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp :

* Wsfs Financial Corp qtrly net revenues of $71.3 million, or an increase of $9.7 million over last year

* Wsfs Financial Corp says net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $46.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 19% compared to q2 of 2015

* Wsfs reports EPS of $0.58, a 35% increase over the 2nd quarter of 2015; and ROA of 1.23%, roe of 11.6% and ROTCE of 14.0% for the 2nd quarter of 2016; all driven by strong growth in revenue

* Wsfs Financial Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.58

* Wsfs Financial Corp says "in august we expect to complete our previously announced merger with Penn Liberty Bank in southeastern Pennsylvania" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.