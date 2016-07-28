BRIEF-WSFS reports qtrly EPS of $0.58

July 28 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp :

* Wsfs Financial Corp qtrly net revenues of $71.3 million, or an increase of $9.7 million over last year

* Wsfs Financial Corp says net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $46.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 19% compared to q2 of 2015

* Wsfs reports EPS of $0.58, a 35% increase over the 2nd quarter of 2015; and ROA of 1.23%, roe of 11.6% and ROTCE of 14.0% for the 2nd quarter of 2016; all driven by strong growth in revenue

* Wsfs Financial Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.58

* Wsfs Financial Corp says "in august we expect to complete our previously announced merger with Penn Liberty Bank in southeastern Pennsylvania" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)