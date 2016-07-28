FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment Q2 revenue $2.2 billion
July 28, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment Q2 revenue $2.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc :

* Currently expect capital expenditures for year to be between approximately $175 million and $180 million

* Expect amortization of nonrecoupable ticketing contract advances for 2016 full year to be in line with total amount in 2015.

* Event-Related deferred revenue was $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2016, compared to $1.03 billion as of same date in 2015

* Live nation entertainment reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Operating income up 76% for quarter to $74 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
