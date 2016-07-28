BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group Q2 operating earnings per share $1.24

July 28 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* Says net premiums written were $395.3 million in quarter, up 4.5% from prior-year quarter

* The hanover reports second quarter net income of $0.05 per diluted share; second quarter operating income(1) of $1.24 per diluted share; combined ratio of 97.3%, including catastrophe impact of 4.5 points

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.24

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $1.22 billion versus $1.30 bln1