a year ago
BRIEF-Hartford Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.31
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hartford Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* The Hartford reports second quarter 2016 net income of $0.54 per diluted share and core earnings of $0.31 per diluted share

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says qtrly book value per diluted share was $47.02, up 9% from Dec. 31, 2015

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says Q2 commercial lines combined ratio was 95.0, up 2.8 points from Q2 2015

* Outlook for 2016 personal lines combined ratio before catastrophes and prior year development has increased to a range of 93.0 to 94.0

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says qtrly earned premiums $3,444 million

* Average total mutual funds segment aum decreased to $90.9 billion at end of Q2 2016 compared with $95.8 billion

* Qtrly book value per share EX. AOCI was $44.74, a 2% increase from Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
