BRIEF-Digital realty Q2 core FFO per share $1.42

July 28 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digital realty reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 core FFO per share $1.42

* Q2 FFO per share $1.36

* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to $515 million

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $5.65 to $5.75

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised 2016 "constant-currency" core ffo per share outlook from $5.60 - $5.75 to $5.70 - $5.90