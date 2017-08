July 28 (Reuters) - IXYS Corp

* Expects revenues in September 2016 quarter to increase slightly from June 2016 quarter

* IXYS Corporation reports results for the June 2016 quarter

* Quarterly Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.09

* Quarterly revenue $80.6 million versus $82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)