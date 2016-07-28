FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baidu announces Q2 2016 results
July 28, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baidu announces Q2 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc

* Mobile revenue represented 62% of total revenues for Q2 of 2016

* Diluted earnings per ads for q2 of 2016 amounted to rmb6.57 ($0.99)

* Baidu announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue down 1.9 percent

* Total revenues in q2 of 2016 were rmb18.264 billion ($2.748 billion), a 10.2% increase

* Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ads for q2 of 2016 amounted to rmb8.08 ($1.22)

* Online marketing revenues for q2 were rmb16.939 billion ($2.549 billion), representing a 4.4% increase from corresponding period in 2015

* Qtrly traffic acquisition cost as component of cost of revenues was rmb2.908 billion ($437.6 million), representing 15.9% of total revenues, versus 12.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
