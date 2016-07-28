BRIEF-Healthsouth reports strong Q2 2016 and raises FY guidance

July 28 (Reuters) - Healthsouth Corp

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth $2.44 to $2.56

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $775 to $795 million

* Healthsouth corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Year 2016 guidance

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 net operating revenues $3,600 to $3,700 million

* Expects to record an approximate $3 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: