a year ago
BRIEF-Healthsouth reports strong Q2 2016 and raises FY guidance
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 28, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Healthsouth reports strong Q2 2016 and raises FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Healthsouth Corp

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth $2.44 to $2.56

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $775 to $795 million

* Healthsouth corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Year 2016 guidance

* Healthsouth corp sees 2016 net operating revenues $3,600 to $3,700 million

* Expects to record an approximate $3 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

