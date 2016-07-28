FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cooper Standard Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 excluding items
July 28, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cooper Standard Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cooper-standard Holdings Inc

* Standard holdings inc - full year guidance for adjusted ebitda margin increased to 12.0 - 12.5 percent

* Standard holdings inc - fy capital expenditures outlook unchanged

* Standard holdings inc - sees 2016 na production 18.0 million units

* Cooper standard reports record quarterly results; raises guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $2.20

* Sees fy revenue between $3.40 billion - $3.43 billion

* Sees fy revenue $3.40 - $3.43 billion

* Standard holdings inc - qtrly sales $879.3 million versus $860.8 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

