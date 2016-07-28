FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemtura reports Q2 adj. earnings $0.40/shr from continuing operations
July 28, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemtura reports Q2 adj. earnings $0.40/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Chemtura Corp

* Chemtura reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $441 million

* Says "anticipate that operating income in second half of 2016 will be comparable to that delivered in first half of 2016"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $440.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we are on track to achieve our profitability improvement goals for full year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

