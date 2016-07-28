FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q2 adj. earnings per share of $0.81
July 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q2 adj. earnings per share of $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - AptarGroup Inc

* AptarGroup reports record quarterly net income and earnings per share; expanding congers, new york facility to include elastomer component capacity

* Q2 sales $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $621.5 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

