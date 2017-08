July 28 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc

* Q2 Revenue Rose 17.3 Percent To C$120.2 Million

* Qtrly Same Store Sales Growth Was 12.2%

* Q2 Earnings Per Share View C$0.23, Revenue View C$115.4 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sleep Country Canada Reports Second Quarter 2016 Performance Including 33.8% Operating Ebitda Increase On 12.2% Growth In Same Store Sales

* Q2 Earnings Per Share C$0.26