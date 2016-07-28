BRIEF-ARC Resources Ltd Q2 FFO per share C$0.40

July 29 (Reuters) - Arc Resources Ltd

* Full-Year 2016 annual average production is expected to be in range of 118,000 to 122,000 boe per day

* ARC Resources Ltd. Announces strong second quarter results and strategic cardium acquisition

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.40

* Sees full-year 2016 per boe operating expenses have been lowered to a range of $6.90 to $7.20 per boe

* ARC's 2016 full-year guidance has been revised to incorporate increased 2016 capital spending of approximately $450 million