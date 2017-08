July 29 (Reuters) - Questerre Closes $4.75 Million Flow

* Increased size of previously announced flow-through placement from 17.6 million flow-through units to 26.39 million flow-through units

* Through private placement

* Offering for gross proceeds of approximately $4.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)