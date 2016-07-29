FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tyco Q3 EPS from continuing operations of $0.56 per share
July 29, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tyco Q3 EPS from continuing operations of $0.56 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Tyco International Plc :

* Says North America quarter-end backlog of $2.67 billion up 3% on a quarter sequential basis, excluding impact of foreign currency

* Qtrly eps from continuing operations before special items $0.54

* Tyco reports third quarter 2016 gaap earnings from continuing operations of $0.56 per share and $0.54 per share before special items

* Q3 revenue $2.45 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.44 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says rest of the world quarter-end backlog backlog of $1.94 billion, up 2 percent on a quarter sequential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

