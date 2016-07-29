FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dril-Quip Q2 earnings per share $0.96
July 29, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dril-Quip Q2 earnings per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Dril-quip Inc

* Quip - backlog at june 30, 2016 was about $460 million, compared to its june 30, 2015 backlog of approximately $1.0 billion

* Quip inc - board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which company can repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock

* Quip announces results for 2nd quarter 2016 and stock repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 revenue $142.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

