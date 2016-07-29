FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Health Q2 adjusted EPS $0.58
July 29, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan Health Q2 adjusted EPS $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc :

* Revising 2016 guidance for cash flow from operations to a range of $104 million to $135 million, due to acquisition of afsc

* Magellan health reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $1.16 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $4.22

* Sees 2016 earnings per share $1.99 to $2.77

* Now expect fy 2016 revenue to be in range of $4.76 to $5.00 billion

* "compared to first half of 2016, we expect second half of year to produce stronger segment profit"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.84, revenue view $4.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
