BRIEF-LifePoint Health reports Q2 EPS $0.38

July 29 (Reuters) - LifePoint Health Inc :

* LifePoint Health reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees 2016 Estimated Adjusted Normalized Ebitda $740.0 Mln

* $760.0 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $6.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.592 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LifePoint Health Inc seeas 2016 estimatedf net revenue $6.35 -$6.45 billion

* LifePoint Health Inc sees 2016 estimated adjusted diluted EPS $3.43 - $3.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: