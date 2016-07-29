FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-LifePoint Health reports Q2 EPS $0.38
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LifePoint Health reports Q2 EPS $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - LifePoint Health Inc :

* LifePoint Health reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees 2016 Estimated Adjusted Normalized Ebitda $740.0 Mln

* $760.0 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $6.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.592 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LifePoint Health Inc seeas 2016 estimatedf net revenue $6.35 -$6.45 billion

* LifePoint Health Inc sees 2016 estimated adjusted diluted EPS $3.43 - $3.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.