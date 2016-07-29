FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortis Q2 adjusted EPS $0.46, sees FY revenue C$65 million
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortis Q2 adjusted EPS $0.46, sees FY revenue C$65 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :

* Fortis inc says expects to close acquisition of itc by end of 2016

* Fortis inc qtrly revenue $1,477 million versus. $1,538 million last year

* All figures in c$

* Fortis reports second quarter earnings of $107 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue C$65 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Consolidated capital expenditure forecast of $1.9 billion for 2016 is on track

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45, revenue view c$1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
