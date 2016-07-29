FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 loss per share $0.14
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Sees q3 net production guidance of 1,575 to 1,600 mmcf/day for natural gas; 10,000 to 10,500 bbls/day for crude oil and condensate

* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased its 2016 capital budget from $325 million to $345 million

* Equivalent production in q2 of 2016 was 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe)

* Increased its 2016 capital budget to reflect incremental capital for completion of an additional 15 to 20 net wells during h2

* Company's 2016 production growth guidance range of two to seven percent remains unchanged

* Sees q3 net production guidance of 1,200 to 1,250 bbls per day for ngls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.