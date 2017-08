July 29 (Reuters) - Pbf Logistics LP:

* PBF Logistics increases quarterly distribution to $0.43 per common unit and announces second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased quarterly distribution to $0.43 per common unit, a 43% increase versus partnership's minimum quarterly distribution