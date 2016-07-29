BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q2 earnings per share $0.25

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Gorman-Rupp Co :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $97.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's backlog of orders was $107.7 million at June 30, 2016 compared to $144.2 million at June 30, 2015

* "we do not yet see stable sales growth occurring in near future"

* Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales fell 7.3 percent to $96.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Says capital expenditures for 2016 year are currently expected to be in range of $7 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

