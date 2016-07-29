BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q2 earnings per share $0.25

July 29 (Reuters) - Gorman-Rupp Co :
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $97.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's backlog of orders was $107.7 million at June 30, 2016 compared to $144.2 million at June 30, 2015
* "we do not yet see stable sales growth occurring in near future"
* Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales fell 7.3 percent to $96.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Says capital expenditures for 2016 year are currently expected to be in range of $7 million to $10 million