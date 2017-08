July 29 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc :

* George Sherman will remain with company to assist with an orderly transition through end of year

* Advance auto parts announces departure of President George Sherman

* George Sherman, who currently serves as company's president, will step down from his current role on august 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)