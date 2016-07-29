BRIEF-Merck Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

July 29 (Reuters) - Merck Announces Second
* Q2 januvia/janumet sales $ 1,634 million versus $1,412 million in q1
* Second-Quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 2 percent to $8.7 billion
* Raised bottom end of its full-year 2016 non-gaap eps range
* Full-Year 2016 gaap eps range reflects impact of intangible asset impairment charges and higher restructuring costs incurred in q2
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.72, revenue view $39.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merck & co inc qtrly keytruda total sales $314 million versus $110 million
* Fy 2016 revenue outlook includes an approximately 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange at current exchange rates
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 sales $9.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.78 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.67 to $3.77
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.98 to $2.08
* Q2 remicade sales $339 million versus $455 million
* Merck has narrowed its full-year 2016 revenue range to be between $39.1 billion and $40.1 billion
* Lowered its full-year 2016 gaap eps range
* As of june 30, 2016, merck had approximately 68,000 employees worldwide