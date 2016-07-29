FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from cont ops
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc

* Q2 same restaurant sales rose 1.5 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.07per share

* Ruth’s hospitality group, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $92.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $92.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Reaffirming its full year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.