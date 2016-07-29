BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from cont ops

July 29 (Reuters) - Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc

* Q2 same restaurant sales rose 1.5 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.07per share

* Ruth’s hospitality group, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $92.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $92.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Reaffirming its full year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)