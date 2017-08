July 29 (Reuters) - Pjt Partners Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Pjt partners inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to $89.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share of class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)