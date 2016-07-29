BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

July 29 (Reuters) - Bloomin' Brands Inc

* Q2 same restaurant sales rose 3.9 percent

* Updated 2016 financial outlook, including updated u.s. Gaap diluted earnings per share guidance of "at least $0.75"

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share at least $1.35 including items

* Q2 performance for brands and industry was softer than expected

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bloomin' brands announces 2016 q2 diluted eps of $(0.08) and adjusted diluted eps of $0.30;

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Sees Fy 2016 capital expenditures $235-$255 million