a year ago
BRIEF-Aaron's Inc Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aaron's Inc Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Aaron's Inc

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Previous fy 2016 total revenue outlook was $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion

* Sees quarterly same store revenue of approximately negative 3% to flat for remainder of 2016

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.13 to $2.33 versus previous outlook of $2.20 to $2.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aaron's, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $789.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion

* "a soft demand environment for the core business continued to impact lease activity, which was below our expectations"

* "in light of core results, we're taking steps to further address our expense structure, including a thorough review of our store base"

* Same store revenue decreased 1.2% during q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

