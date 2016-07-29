BRIEF-Aaron's Inc Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

July 29 (Reuters) - Aaron's Inc
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Previous fy 2016 total revenue outlook was $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion
* Sees quarterly same store revenue of approximately negative 3% to flat for remainder of 2016
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.13 to $2.33 versus previous outlook of $2.20 to $2.40
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aaron's, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $789.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion
* "a soft demand environment for the core business continued to impact lease activity, which was below our expectations"
* "in light of core results, we're taking steps to further address our expense structure, including a thorough review of our store base"
* Same store revenue decreased 1.2% during q2 of 2016