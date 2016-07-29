FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Iradimed Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iradimed Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Iradimed Corp

* Full year revenue guidance was unchanged at $39.0 million to $40.0 million

* Iradimed corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.24

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $9.9 million to $10 million

* Q2 revenue rose 29.7 percent to $9.9 million

* Increased its full year 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance and now expects non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.91 to $0.93 for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $39.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.