BRIEF-Armstrong World sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS $2.05-$2.25

July 29 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25

* Qtrly net sales $314.3 million versus $306.1 million

* Armstrong world industries reports second quarter 2016 results

* Announces $150 million dollar share repurchase program

* Reiterates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance, with lower revenue guidance on softer outlook in international markets

* Armstrong world industries inc sees fy constant currency sales now expected to be in $1.23 to $1.28 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $311.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S