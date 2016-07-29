FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Armstrong World sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS $2.05-$2.25
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Armstrong World sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS $2.05-$2.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25

* Qtrly net sales $314.3 million versus $306.1 million

* Armstrong world industries reports second quarter 2016 results

* Announces $150 million dollar share repurchase program

* Reiterates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance, with lower revenue guidance on softer outlook in international markets

* Armstrong world industries inc sees fy constant currency sales now expected to be in $1.23 to $1.28 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $311.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.