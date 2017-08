July 29 (Reuters) - Saia Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $312 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.9 million

* Core operations were negatively impacted by "Accident expense volatility and health care self-insurance" during quarter

* Says faced a challenging freight environment in Q2

* Currently plans net capital expenditures in 2016 of about $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: