BRIEF-Revlon reports quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.28/share

July 29 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 sales rose 1.3 percent to $488.9 million

* "Regarding funding for Elizabeth Arden acquisition, company received a very strong and positive reaction from debt markets"

* Says has secured total financing commitments of about $2.7 billion, with favorable terms for the Elizabeth Arden deal

* Revlon Inc says is on a growth trajectory to achieve its planned net sales and earnings for 2016